Police say Jimmy Darrelle Beverly died at the scene; homicide is the first for Hopewell, Tri-City area of 2020

HOPEWELL — The city recorded its first homicide of 2020 Wednesday night when a man was shot to death in a north-central Hopewell neighborhood.

Police Lt. Mike Langford said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue. Once at the scene, police and EMS found Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, of Hopewell, suffering from a gunshot wound. Langford said despite efforts by EMS, Beverly died at the scene.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Richmond for autopsy.

Langford said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Beverly’s death is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284, or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 if they want to remain anonymous. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

The death is also the first homicide reported in the Tri-City area for the year.