KEYSER - Those traveling to Charleston for Mineral County Day this week will have a busy schedule at the capitol, with a number of meetings and special events on the schedule.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Some of the delegation were leaving as early as this morning to get displays in place for the two-day event showcasing what Mineral County has to offer and how the state’s legislators can help the county move toward a better and more secure future.

While meetings with legislators and department heads will touch on a number of issues, the priority this year is the North-South Route 220 Corridor and how it needs to move forward in order to help spur economic development in the area.

A meeting with representatives of the West Virginia Department of Transportation will feature a presentation on the importance of the corridor, which will connect I-68 in Allegany County to Corridor H in Grant County. Kevin Clark, executive director of the Mineral County Development Authority, and Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, are scheduled to make the presentation.

In addition, Mineral County commissioner Richard Lechliter and Carpendale mayor Butch Armentrout are scheduled to speak on the need for beams to repair the Carpendale Tunnel so it can be reopened for hiking and biking.

Those meeting with the DOT are also planning to offer their gratitude for several projects which have been either completed or are near completion, including the Scenic Lane intersection improvement, the improvements and addition of a traffic signal at Routes 956 and 28, and the IAR Project at the Industrial Park.

Transportation will not be the only topic of discussion for Mineral County Day, however. Other meetings and topics of discussion have been scheduled as follows:

Department of Health and Human Resources: Family First program, the Staggers Recovery House and the Travis Phillip Moreland Foundation.

Department of Arts, Culture and History: Grants for the Stone House and Stewart’s Tavern, Mountain Arts Guild, Mountain Streams Radio, a thank you for a grant for Ashby’s Fort and an invitation to visit Mineral County with the Tourism Department.

Department of Agriculture: Potomac State College’s agriculture program.

Department of Tourism: Ashby’s Fort, Stewart’s Tavern, Jennings Randolph Lake, a Water Trail, and an invitation to visit Mineral County’s museums.

Mineral County will host a reception Wednesday evening prior to and during Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State Address, and will also host a networking luncheon on Thursday.

Mineral County Commission president Roger Leatherman will be offering an opening prayer before the State Senate, and Jason Whitlock of Youth With a Mission will be offering an opening prayer before the House of Delegates.

Also that morning both sides will be honoring the Mineral County resident chosen to be featured this year - Keyser’s Bill Pancake, who has built a 62-year career in aviation and is known throughout the world for his expertise in flying and building aircraft



