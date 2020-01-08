CHARLESTON – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a Hardy County husband and wife, stemming from a storage facility fire that occurred in December.



Investigators with the WVSFMO have charged Hunter Todd Largent, 34, and Marci Lyn Largent, 45, with second-degree arson, 20 counts of third-degree arson, 20 counts of willful injury to or destruction of property, and 21 counts of conspiracy on the initial warrants.

The charges were filed after an investigation into a storage facility fire that occurred at 421 Virginia Ave. in Petersburg on Dec. 14, 2019.

The Largents surrendered to police on Jan. 5 and were arraigned in Hardy County Magistrate Court. The pair are being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Additionally, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be seeking three additional felony charges against the couple for causing injuries in an arson-related crime, due to firefighter injuries that were sustained during suppression of the fire at the 20-unit storage facility.

The investigation was handled by WVSFMO investigator Assistant State Fire Marshal J.J. Vacchio and Deputy Jesse Earle of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.