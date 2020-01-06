The shooting took place at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road; the subsequent pursuit ended six miles away in the Bermuda Run area

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police are looking for one of two suspects in an early-morning shooting Monday on Jefferson Davis Highway, spurring a car chase that ended in a neighborhood in the county’s southern end.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, about a mile north of state Route 288. Lt. Brad Conner said the victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described a suspect vehicle that was located shortly after the shooting. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off with police in pursuit.

The chase ended about six miles later, in the 15100 block of Lorimer Road in the Bermuda Run area. The driver was apprehended, but a passenger fled the scene and still is at large.

Conner said the passenger, a black male, was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

No one was injured in the pursuit. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to contact Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3Tips app.