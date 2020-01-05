PETERSBURG — Police are investigating the city’s first shooting incident of 2020 that has left the victim fighting for his life in an area hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sixth and Accomack streets in eastern Petersburg around 3 a.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.