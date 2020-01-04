Social Butterfly wings her way to the entertainment capital, and in the process, she rides a bull and takes on a one-armed bandit

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas...I think not! LOL!

I traveled to the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Las Vegas, NV to attend the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo [NFR]; the legendary event which is widely acknowledged to be the world’s premiere rodeo was held Dec 5th through the 14th.

The NFR held at the Thomas & Mack Center for the 35th-year-in-a-row is the “Super Bowl of rodeo”; over a ten-day span, the sold-out event organized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association [PRCA] drew over 170,000 attendees.

Held annually since 1959, the event showcases the very best cowboys, barrel racers and livestock in the world; the top fifteen contestants qualified to compete based on money won during the season.

Saturated with boots, diamond-studded belt buckles, wide-brimmed hats, and a whiff of ranch life, the arena located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Paris, NV provided the perfect venue for enthusiastic rodeo fans.

An interesting fact I learned...it requires over 2000 tons of ‘special dirt’ to transform the basketball arena and the outdoor stalls into the richest rodeo; the dirt is stored on campus and reused each year.

During the final three days of the NFR, I watched riders and ropers compete in seven events: bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding, and barrel racing.

The NFR is not your typical rodeo experience!

The prestigious affair each night was kicked off with the National Anthem sung by well-known entertainers; I listened to and watched through my binoculars and on the big screen: Glen Templeton, Craig Campbell, and Andy Griggs.

Enthusiastic fans donning their finest western wear enjoyed the production filled with glitz, music, and pizzazz; in addition to the standard rodeo events, I enjoyed the spectacular light shows, aerial hoop performances, and trick riders.

It was exhilarating watching the finest athletes taking on the toughest stock vying to become world champions!

Binoculars weren’t necessary; but, I liked to zoom in on all the action especially while they were getting ready in the cages.

I know one thing’s for sure...I doubt very highly I will ever volunteer to be a tail-twister; I wasn’t aware of the rodeo practice that makes steers and calves run from the chutes by twisting their tails until I observed it up-close-and-personal with my binoculars.

The cowboys and cowgirls meant business and had a lot of try; they rode and roped their hearts out hoping to take home their share of $10 million and a coveted Gold Buckle.

The PRCA rider who won the most money for a single event was declared the 2019 RAM Truck Top Gun Award winner.

The highly sought after award was won by Clayton Biglow of Clements, California thanks to his skillful bareback riding which earned him $243,891.02; Biglow took home a one-of-a-kind wrapped RAM truck, a custom buckle from Montana Silversmiths, and a one-of-a-kind RAM Truck Top Gun-branded revolver from Commemorative Firearms.

One lucky PRCA rider earns the prestigious title ‘world champion all-around cowboy’ for winning the most money in a season while competing in multiple events; twenty-year-old Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah was crowned champion on Saturday, Dec. 14 by the PRCA thanks to his saddle bronc and bull riding skills which earned him a total of $297,922.56.

Bull riding is my favorite event; I love watching the bulls lunge out of the gate with the rider attempting to hang on for the required eight seconds without touching himself, his equipment or the bull.

Speaking of bull riding...I checked another item off of my bucket list!

In the ProRodeo Zone just outside the arena, I got brave and rode a mechanical bull; it was thrilling!

I hung on for dear life since I have a titanium cage in my low back. At one point, my hat started to fall off. I asked myself, “Do you want to recover the hat and feel good about doing so at the risk of falling off, or let the damn thing drop?”

My inner warrior princess while squealing loudly went for it...recovering my hat while managing to stay atop the beast. Needless to say...I was tickled pink, exhausted, and had to regain my gait afterward.

This was my fourth trip to Vegas, but my first time staying in Old Downtown Vegas along Fremont Street instead of on the strip; the historic center and original gambling district founded in 1905 is quite a sight to see.

The Golden Nugget Hotel provided complimentary ear plugs, which I thought was a bit unusual; however, upon hearing party-goers every night until 2:00 a.m., I realized the plugs were supplied to drown out the Fremont Street Experience.

Vegas is not a family destination; keep the wee ones at home.

On Fremont Street during broad daylight, I encountered a dozen or so male and female individuals dressed in very little attire; the scantily-clad people were working the crowd soliciting people to have their photos taken with them for tips.

I went Facebook live to share the Fremont Street Experience with our readers; I had to be very vigilant to watch my surroundings for feathered, leathered, and weathered-looking characters!

All nakedness aside, Fremont Street offers superb people-watching; street performers...not the ones carrying handcuffs...showcased a variety of art, acrobatics, musical performances, and much more.

I was rather amazed by the individuals who covered themselves from head-to-toe using metallic-looking paint. The mimes-of-sorts stood like concrete statues until someone placed money in their basket which prompted them to s-l-o-w-l-y change positions.

Along Fremont Street, I spotted Darth Vader, The Grinch, Chewbacca, and the chemistry teacher from ‘Breaking Bad’.

The banana playing a ukulele dastardly while singing out of tune was quite memorable; I doubt very highly I’ll ever see that again in my life time.

Did I gamble? Yes...indeed.

I allowed myself $100 fun money; on the first day, I gambled away $70 playing the slots and built it back up to $110 playing black jack.

On the second day, my $110 dwindled down to $12.50 playing the slots, however Friday the 13th had nothing on me...just when I was about to quit for the day, my new friend Cathy playing next to me said, “Spin one more time.”

After I did, the Quick Spin machine started making all kinds of sounds and flashing like crazy!

“You won an extra spin and you get four times whatever it lands on,” explained Cathy.

The numbers on the wheel ranged from 750 to 50,000; my spin landed on the one-and-only 50,000! I handled myself with great dignity and stayed calm, cool, and collected. NOT!

Yep...I squealed louder than I did riding that mechanical bull; I thought I had just won $200,000.

Cathy informed me that the 50,000 was points not dollars; I actually won $2,000! The casino attendant had me fill out a W-2G form before handing me twenty $100 bills.

Did I get gutsy and gamble some more? Nyet. Non. Nee. Nein. Nahi. No. Absolutely not!

If you want to see the Social Butterfly ride the big, ferocious bull, highlights I captured at the granddaddy of all rodeos, and my ever-so-daring footage from Fremont Street, visit us online at progress-index.com or on Facebook at The Progress-Index.

To learn more about the Wrangler NFR and to view standings and results, visit prorodeo.com.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles Section. Reach her at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI