By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Roger Leatherman was re-elected Thursday to serve another year as president of the Mineral County Commission.

Leatherman, who has served as president over the past year, was returned to the position during a statutory meeting held Thursday in accordance with West Virginia State Law.

Leatherman is entering the last year of a six-year term on the commission. His seat will come open for election this year.

In addition to the election, the commissioners also approved a list of 2020 holidays for the county, as well as the pay dates and commission meeting dates.

The first regular commission meeting is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.