By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Anyone wishing to toss their hats into the ring for one of three Keyser City Council seats coming open this year can do so beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

The seats currently held by Mike Ryan and Eric Murphy, and the seat formerly held by Terry Liller, will be up for grabs.

Liller resigned in October to spend more time with his family, and has not been replaced. Ryan was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the ouster of Karol Ashenfelter in July 2018, and Murphy is currently finishing his second term in office.

Those elected to office next year will join William Zacot and Jennifer Junkins on the council, as well as mayor Damon Tillman.

Council members and the mayor serve two-year staggered terms.

Anyone wishing to run for one of the seats must pick up a certificate of candidacy at the city administrator’s office, 111 N. Davis St., Keyser, any time between Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Certificates, which are to include at least 10 names of support, along with the $24 filing fee must be returned to the office no later than Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

The election will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020.







