Daniels dedicates decades of volunteering

CHESTERFIELD — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, James V. “Jim” Daniels of Chester was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Every four years Chesterfield County bestows a Lifetime Achievement Award to one or more community members who have made outstanding contributions to the quality of life within the community,” stated Constituent Liaison Dave Goode.

John V. Cogbill III was selected by the county to present the award to Daniels moments before the investiture of elected officials took place in the Old Historic Courthouse.

County representatives shared information about Jim Daniels’ volunteerism and achievements during the award ceremony presentation.

A consummate professional and community minded leader, Jim Daniels is considered by many to be an unsung local hero who has dedicated his life equally to business achievement and giving back to the Chester community that he loves and has called home for a lifetime.

Few people share his expansive knowledge of local history and land, for which he has become a sought-after resource. Daniels is a real estate professional with a passion for history, preservation, and public service.

One product of his tremendous work and relationship skill is Chester Village Green, a mixed-use development that is transforming the heart of the Chester Village area and will soon be home to a long-awaited performing arts center.

A Thomas Dale High School graduate, Daniels attended the College of William & Mary. He is the owner of Longest & Daniels Realtors in Chester and attends Westover Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry.

Daniels and his wife Robin have two children; Rachel is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Hunter graduated from VMI.

While Daniels’ resume of business accomplishments is long, it is his unwavering devotion to community service that has endeared him to so many.

Daniels is a charter member to both the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce and the Jeff Davis Association; and he has graciously accepted appointments by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to the Virginia’s Gateway Regions Board, the Multicultural Committee, the Confederate History Dialogue Group, and the Chesterfield Preservation Committee, on which he has served 33 years.

Daniels is past president of the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, the Central Chesterfield Kiwanis Club, and the Chester Business Association; he is also a former board member of the Chester YMCA, and is a proud member of the Chesterfield Moose Lodge, Chester Masonic Lodge and Chester Advisory Committee.

An avid equestrian, Daniels also serves as field master and as a board member of the Princess Anne Hunt.

“Jim Daniels has dedicated decades of his time volunteering to make Chesterfield a better community,” said former Board of Supervisor Bermuda District representative Dorothy Jaeckle.

“I had no idea the significance this award had until I saw the names of the other recipients from previous years,” responded Daniels when asked what it means to him receiving such a prestigious award. “I was very honored and humbled.”

“My family has always been involved in the community,” shared Daniels. “I like to say that I come from a long line of ‘joiners’.

“I seem to have inherited a bad case of it,” added Daniels wittingly. “My Grandfather, whom I went to work for, instilled a love of community and the responsibility to get involved.”

As for words of encouragement to become more active in the community, Daniels offers, “Getting involved is something everyone should do. Whether it is with your church, a civic club, or participating in the government. Many people like to complain about issues in the community, but they all have an opportunity to make it better.”

What is Daniels’ secret to finding time to serve on boards and committees?

“There is no secret; it takes a lot of time,” said Daniels. “Luckily, I am self-employed and can set my own schedule to some extent.”

In special recognition of Daniels’ lifetime achievement award, a brick that reads, “James V ”Jim“ Daniels 2019” was added to the walkway in front of the historic courthouse.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com.