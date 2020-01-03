KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education is poised to name a new principal for Keyser Middle School when they meet for the first time in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education is poised to name a new principal for Keyser Middle School when they meet for the first time in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Current principal Dr. Ed Holler submitted his resignation several weeks ago, with the effective date to be sometime in January.

According to the agenda released for Tuesday’s BOE meeting, Martha Root of Keyser will be approved for the position.

Currently employed as assistant principal at Moorefield High School, Root is a graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree.

Her appointment is part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Normally, items on the consent agenda are approved all together without discussion.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday, superintendent Roy Ravenscroft is scheduled to present his goals for 2020.

The board will recognize ffive students who took first place at the Career Development Event for Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems - Hunter High, Adam Iser, Bradley Summers and Dylan Wilson of Keyser High School and Roy Ketterman of Frankfort High School.

Steven Swingle, a partnership specialist with the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, is scheduled to give a presentation.

Additional items on the agenda include various personnel placements and requests.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the board room at 36 Baker Place, and is open to the public.





