Autopsy will determine sex of the victim, as well as cause of death

PRINCE GEORGE — Police said it is unknown if human remains found in an area of the county near a residential area are those of a male or female.

The badly decomposed remains were discovered around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Puddledock Road, said Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal. Two unidentified people walking through the area found them, and police were notified.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find the remains "in an advance stage of decomposition," Grochmal said. Ragged clothing was also discovered near the remains.

Grochmal said it was impossible to determine if the victim was a man or woman.

The location is about a mile from Puddledock Road’s intersection with Temple Avenue and right where the road sharply curves toward River Road.

The remains were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for an autopsy, where Grochmal said the sex of the victim and cause of death will be determined. Right now, the county is treating it as a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or to submit information via the P3tips app.