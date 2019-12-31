Authorities say a fight broke out and shots were fired in an area near Queens Creek; suspect faces DIP, obstruction charges

YORK — A Petersburg man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a fight that broke out and shots being fired thereafter.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Malik Tyler, 23, was arrested on charges of being drunk in public, obstructing justice and providing a false ID.

Deputies responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. Sunday of a fight that had broken out in the 200 block of Queens Drive. While they were en route, a second call came in of shots being fired at the same location.

When deputies arrived, they saw a large group of people begin to scatter and cars fleeing the scene at high rates of speed. Multiple shell casings were located on site.

No one was injured in the melee, authorities said. So far, Tyler has not been directly tied to the shootings.

Virginia State Police assisted with the call.