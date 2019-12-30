KEYSER - Legislators representing Mineral County are scheduled to be present for two separate Pre-Session Legislative Town Hall meetings today - one in Keyser and one in Carpendale.

Del. Gary Howell announced the meetings on Facebook on Friday.

The Keyser meeting is slated for 5-6 p.m. in the courthouse and the Carpendale meeting will be 7-8 p.m. in the town hall.

Among those scheduled to be present at one or both of the meetings are Senators Dave Sypolt, Craig Blair, Charles Trump and Randy Smith and Delegates Ruth Rowan, Gary Howell and John Paul Hott.

The meetings are open to the public and designed to give residents a chance to speak with the representatives about various issues that may be discussed or acted upon during the 2020 Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 9.