The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the new JCCC office in Ravenswood for their Business-After-Hours holiday celebration.

Members enjoyed deliciously festive foods prepared by JCCC member Brenda’s Hilltop Pizza Country Kitchen and Catering, while mingling among area business and organizational leaders.

Craig Greening, the Executive Director of the Jackson County Developmental Center, took members on a back-stage tour of the recently opened JCDC Woodworks, showcasing the beautiful one-of-a-kind products created right here in Jackson County! The production site creates unique items from dining room, coffee, and end tables to intricately designed West Virginia wall hangings, clocks, cutting boards, and serving trays. The showroom also highlights furniture from Frontier Furniture & Flooring, another Jackson County Chamber Business. Stop in and visit their storefront during retail hours from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

JCDC provides quality support for life training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. JCDC began in 1979 when a group of citizens realized the need to address the vocational challenges individuals with disabilities faced in Jackson County. The non-profit organization started operations twice a week with six individuals in donated space of a local church. Forty years later the Center is an integrated work facility which employs individuals with and without disabilities servicing the recycling business, manufacturing of cleaning cloths, data management projects, a telephone contact center, and now a woodworking center.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to shop local, eat local, and support local business.

“Our local businesses offer personal customized products and services with friendly expert customer advice. When you purchase locally, you are supporting a family and our communities,” Executive Director of the JCCC Melanie Mosser said. “These businesses are the first to support little league teams, school groups, special events, scholarship funds and a great deal more. They give so much back to our communities and it is truly important for us to support them by choosing to do our business right here in Jackson County!”

If you, your business or organization is interested in becoming a Member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, please contact Melanie Mosser at 304-532-8359, melaniemosser@yahoo.com or visit the Jackson County WV Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.