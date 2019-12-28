USPS to provide Forestview and Meadoview Drives with neighborhood mailbox

WAVERLY — Neither rain nor sleet nor snow nor dark of night … nor big road potholes … will keep Waverly Meadows residents from getting their mail.

Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul has told The Progress-Index the Postal Service plans to install a community mail-collection post at the entrance to the subdivision. The neighborhood straddles portions of both the town and Sussex County.

Instead of having Waverly Meadows’ 18 residents move their mailboxes to the entrance, Mayor McPhaul confirmed the post office would be footing the bill to place the collection point at the neighborhood’s entrance just off state Route 40 near the town’s western limits.

The Waverly Post Office was planning to send a letter to neighborhood residents that because of the road conditions, vehicles would not be able to deliver inside the subdivision. However, the decision to place the community mail-collection post should remedy that concern for now.

Mail delivery to the 63-lot neighborhood is one of the issues that center on the maintenance of Forestview and Meadowview Drives, the subdivision’s two paved roadways. Massive potholes on the roads have hampered postal carriers’ access to the roads, and Sussex County claims it cannot fix the roads in the neighborhood because they are privately owned by Waverly Meadows’ original developer, Roadrunner Enterprises Inc., which declared bankruptcy in 2018.

The county’s official position is that Roadrunner had a performance bond issued in 2007 to build and maintain all of the Waverly Meadows roads within a two-year period, but never delivered. Since Sussex was named as the beneficiary of the bond, it "is under no legal obligation to construct the road, regardless of the status of the bond," Sussex County Attorney Jeff Gore said in an email to Thomas Cheeley, a Colonial Heights attorney representing a developer who owns several lots in Waverly Meadows.

"We initiated a discussion with the county about two years ago and we haven’t gotten very far other than a few promises, but there are 18 families who live in this subdivision," Cheeley said.

"This bond was breached, or there was a default, and of course the county was the beneficiary under that bond; at our suggestion, the county has done nothing to execute on that bond," Cheeley said. "And now, the only thing we can ask is that some action be taken by the board in order to get these roads improved."

To date, no action has been taken or scheduled for the neighborhood roads.

Supervisor C. Eric Fly said the reason nothing has been done was because the county planning department did not act on the bond before it expired and subsequently was banned under a statute of limitations. The county planning director has declined to comment on Fly’s claim.

The issue was last scheduled for a Nov. 21 closed session of the Sussex Board of Supervisors, but County Administrator Vandy Jones III had it removed prior to the meeting.

Cheeley’s client, South Hill developer Roger Mitchell, alleged to The Progress-Index that the county is being "derelict" to the 18 residents in Waverly Meadows. Mitchell claims the bond in question is collectible, but Sussex still refuses to do anything about the roads.

"If this isn’t derelict of duties and throwing its citizens under the bus, then what is?" Mitchell asked rhetorically, "Those 18 families need to be safe and shown that people care."

Attempts to reach most of Waverly’s top safety officials for comment on the neighborhood’s safety have been unsuccessful. Waverly Fire Chief Allen Jenkins said the potholes on the roads do pose a problem.

"I haven’t been down Meadowview in a while, but if [the post office] is not delivering down there, then yes, it’s going to affect our response times," Jenkins explained.

Logan Barry can be reached at 804-722-5167 or lbarry@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @LBarry_PI