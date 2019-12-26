Colonial Heights Beautification Committee announces monthly award recipient

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights Beautification Committee selected Captain Tom’s Seafood as its December monthly award recipient.

Located at 1717 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, the restaurant that serves seafood, steaks and more has been open since 1994.

The organization of volunteers consists of a group of Colonial Heights residents and city staff who meet monthly to discuss ways to enhance public areas, plant trees and protect the environment. The committee believes that "the more aesthetically pleasing the city is, the more inviting it will be to visitors and prospective business owners."

