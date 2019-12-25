PETERSBURG — The Delta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. along with the Delta Omega Foundation Inc., and protégés from the chapter’s Male Protégé Program, TMPP, got together for their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket drives, where the chapter purchased and prepared food baskets for less fortunate families in the Tri-Cities. Henry Davis, chairman, spearheaded the event that was held at the Delta Omega Center of Excellence in Petersburg. The chapter prepared and delivered over 40 full Thanksgiving and Christmas meals total.

Additionally, on Nov. 25, the chapter delivered additional Thanksgiving meals to the Petersburg Cares Inc. shelter to help those families in need.