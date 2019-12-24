SUSSEX — Data released by the Virginia Department of Education shows that Sussex County Public Schools is among three school divisions in the commonwealth which saw the largest drops in graduation rates during the 2018-2019 academic year.

Graduation rates in the Sussex, Brunswick and Amherst County school divisions each dropped by at least 7% last school year. Furthermore, in addition to graduation rate drops at Sussex Central High School, which is the only high school within the school district, the public school division also saw an increase in student dropout rates.

With a 2014-2018 cohort of 92 students and 78 pupils in the 2015-2019 cohort, Sussex County Public Schools’ 2018 graduation rate was 89.1%, dropping to 82.1% in 2019. The 2018 dropout rate was 4.3%, which grew six percentage points to 10.3% last school year.

The Progress-Index contacted Dr. Julius Hamlin, who is the assistant superintendent of SCPS, as well as Superintendent Arthur Jarrett and all members of the county board of education in regards to the state department’s reported data.

“Although every school in our division has again reached full accreditation for a number of years now, please know that we are not complacent,” Dr. Hamlin told the P-I in a Nov. 6 email. “As in the majority of school districts in our great commonwealth, increasing student attendance and graduation rates are at the forefront of our focus to support students and families in our community,” he explained.

He also noted that SCPS is a “Level Two” in terms of graduation completion, which the VDOE defines as “Near the state standard or sufficient improvement.”

An accreditation rating is earned when a school’s students achieve an adjusted pass rate of 75% in English and 70% in math, science as well as history or social science, according to the VDOE.

“We deploy a plethora of support [services] in an effort to support student needs, desires, graduation goals and future outcomes,” the assistant superintendent said in the email.

Some of the student support services already implemented in SCPS which Dr. Hamlin is referring to, includes:

• Student graduation plan audits each semester based on individual graduation needs and consideration for electives.

• Incorporating digital access to courses during the regular school year and summer.

• 4X4 scheduling options and summer school in an effort for new students, student transfers or those who fall behind to get caught up on courses needed for graduation credit.

• Support including funding remediation tutors, access to career pathways of interest, exposure opportunities such as studying abroad and individual student planning with school administration and professional school counselors used to encourage students.

• On-campus advanced placement, dual enrollment and career and technical education course offerings as well as vocational credentialing.

• Community partnerships, job shadowing and service learning offerings.

• Attendance officers, district administration, teachers, coaches, parents and community members working to establish relationships with students and families in an effort to support needs, leverage resources and encourage students to meet or exceed their on-time graduation goals.

Dr. Hamlin said that SCPS class sizes fluctuate roughly between 70 and 100 students, explaining that the school division’s “graduation rate has been impacted in different ways because each student can be weighted differently year-to-year.”

He provided an example showing that in 2017, with a cohort of 88 students, the graduation rate was 90.90% on the “Graduation and Completion Index,” which the VDOE uses to determine accreditation ratings of high schools in the Old Dominion. In 2018, the number of students rose to 92, with the graduation rate decreasing to 89% on the GCI and then to 82.1% in 2019 with a cohort of 78 students.

The GCI is published on school report cards — it is the accreditation factor for awarding full credit for students earning Virginia Board of Education-approved diplomas and other outcomes earning partial credit. These calculations include “carryover” students from previous year’s cohorts.

It is calculated by comprising students in the cohort of expected on-time graduates, which are students who first entered ninth grade four years earlier plus transfer students in and minus transfers out, and pupils carried over from previous cohorts. An example of a “carryover student” is a student earning a diploma who were first-time freshmen in high school five years prior.

“When it comes down to looking at the numbers, just know there might be a percentage less, [but] look at class size — each one of those kids has a story and their parents also have a story — sometimes parents don’t value education as much as they should and we try to do our best,” Dr. Hamlin said.

In addition to the GCI, the state also calculates two other graduation rates for accountability purposes, with each method having its own set of rules for determining which students are included in the calculation as well as what types of diplomas, GEDs or certificates of completion are included.

Moreover, the additional methods the VDOE uses to calculate graduation rates are the “Virginia On-time Graduation Rate” and the “Virginia Federal Graduation Indicator.”

“Although we diligently work to support a four-year graduation completion goal for each student to complete high school with their particular four-year cohort, sometimes our students and families require additional time to complete their graduation plan due to various reasons,” the assistant superintendent maintained.

“However, there are also times whereby students finish ahead of schedule and in some instances our students leave high school with both a diploma and an associate degree,” he pointed out.

An official division-wide collective response was provided to the press inquiry the P-I sent out to Superintendent Jarrett, Assistant Superintendent Hamlin and the Sussex County School Board, which asked for comment on how the school division is working to improve on these statistics and head in a better direction during the current school year.

“As with other years, the school is actively tracking student progress and attempting to provide the students with the support needed to meet graduation requirements; there are many factors that influence GCI to include class sizes, changes in graduation requirements, transfer students (transient students) and incidents outside [of] school [will] contribute to whether students graduate or continue their education,” their response stated.

Responding to whether or not the division is aware of students who did not graduate on time last school year are still pursuing their high school diplomas or GEDs, the school division said in their statement that they do have local and regional GED program options available for students who are over or under the age of 18, and that they also have options available for certain students who might need more time to complete their plans for graduation.

“However, due to confidentiality, we cannot confirm or deny that we have students who did not graduate who are still enrolled,” the statement reads.

In regards to students who may be vulnerable to dropping out of school, the school division was asked whether any additional student support services are being incorporated to work directly with those specific students.

“We attempt to have our students who need to alter their graduation plan goals to double up on classes, pay for summer courses and alternate tests so that students may meet success,” the school division responded.

Dr. Hamlin also echoed that sentiment, but explained how sometimes it’s out of their hands: “Once the magic age of 18 hits, we can’t use court interventions — we can’t use the tools that we typically could when they are under the age of 18, where we have compulsory attendance laws that determine you have no choice but to be in some form of an educational environment.”

They also added that some of the areas which SCPS are combatting, include: student attendance, transient students and environmental factors, as well as the size of graduating classes having an underrepresented impact on graduation rates.

“Our entire task force comprises of attendance officers, our school-based counselors as well as our department of student services, and when I meet at the task force, we’re meeting on each individual child — we’re watching their number of absences, we have historical data on who has [missed] a large number of days starting in elementary school and on up; so, we track them down to the tee.”

Lastly, the P-I reached out to Dr. Lorraine Davis, who is the principal of Sussex Elementary School and also serves as the coordinator of pupil personnel in the school administration’s department of student support services, but did not hear back by press time. Two phone calls were made, a voicemail was left and an email was sent.

