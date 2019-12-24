KEYSER - On Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday Dec. 27, Keyser High School will play host to the 10th annual Jim Broome Classic, a basketball tournament showcasing 12 freshmen basketball teams from the states of West Virginia and Maryland.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Participating teams from West Virginia include host Keyser, Frankfort, Spring Mills, Martinsburg, Preston, Musselman, East Fairmont and Elkins. Maryland teams participating include Fort Hill, Southern, Mountain Ridge and Allegany.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the schedule is as follows: 11 a.m. (Fort Hill vs. Spring Mills); 12:30 p.m. (Frankfort vs. Martinsburg); 2 p.m. (Keyser vs. Preston); 3:30 p.m. (Southern vs. Musselman); 5 p.m. (Mountain Ridge vs. East Fairmont); 6:30 p.m. (Elkins vs. Allegany).

On Friday, Dec. 27, the schedule is as follows: 11 a.m. (Martinsburg vs. Southern); 12:30 p.m. (East Fairmont vs. Fort Hill); 2 p.m. (Spring Mills vs. Keyser); 3:30 p.m. (Musselman vs. Mountain Ridge); 5 p.m. (Allegany vs. Preston); 6:30 p.m. (Elkins vs. Frankfort).

The tournament’s namesake, Coach Jim Broome, is a legend as both a teacher and coach at Keyser High School, and in the community as a member of the musical group Thunderhill since 1963. In 39 years of coaching at Keyser High, Broome was instrumental in the success of several sports.

As the longest tenured paid coach in school history, Broome accumulated a collective record in all sports of 1,847-616. In 1964, Broome started the cross country program at Keyser High School, accumulating am all-time cross country record of 1,382-482. In basketball, Broome coached from the junior high to varsity ranks and as head coach for 17 years. In addition, Broome served as an assistant football coach and as a junior high track coach.

Coach Broome’s accolades do not end with his record of wins. In fact, Broome is an eight-time member of the Keyser High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Potomac State College Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball, and was named the West Virginia Retired Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Coaches Association in 2008.

Broome is a 1954 graduate of Keyser High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954-1958. Broome then graduated from Potomac State College in 1960, and West Virginia University in 1962. Upon graduation from WVU in 1962, Broome began his teaching career at Keyser High School.

On this, the 10th anniversary of the Coach Jim Broome Classic, Keyser High School and entire Keyser community pays homage to Coach Broome for his contributions to the community, and most especially offers continued well wishes for he and his family with their future plans.







