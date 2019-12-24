Authorities receive one credible lead into shooting of 32-year-old Wakefield Man

WAKEFIELD — Authorities say they’ve received one credible lead regarding an investigation into the shooting of a 32-year-old man in the town of Wakefield on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask the public for help in locating three suspects who are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve received many tips, but are hesitant to release the details of the credible lead because "[they] don’t want anybody doing any type of altering or getting rid of any type of evidence," Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles Sr. said.

Sussex County deputies responded to a report of a person who had been shot at around 3:30 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The victim, Montrail Stringfield, died on the scene.

Two men with covered faces forced their way into the home, where they shot Stringfield, the investigation revealed. Those two men are described as black males; one of them wore a red puffy vest, while the other was wearing dark clothing.

They are believed to have fled in a "medium to dark-colored sedan" that was being driven by a third person.

As of Christmas Eve, the investigation is still ongoing.

People with information should contact Sussex County Investigator John Ogburn or Sheriff Giles at the sheriff’s office, by calling 434-246-5000.