PETERSBURG — Three people are in custody after an early-morning car chase through the city Christmas Eve ended with a vehicle crashing into a house in the western part of town.

The pursuit began around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday when a State Police trooper attempted to stop a Pontiac sedan at the intersection of Monument and Prince George streets in east Petersburg for a couple of traffic violations. State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, instead speeding off onto Washington Street and turning west, with the trooper in pursuit and Petersburg Police assisting.

At times, Hill said, the vehicle was traveling recklessly and at high rates of speed.

The chase ended a few minutes later when the sedan went out of control in the 800 block of West Washington Street near the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and veered into a residence’s yard. Hill said the car then struck the house, causing damage to its foundation.

A fence and a parked vehicle were also damaged in the accident.

Hill said the house was occupied at the time, but no one inside was injured.

Three unidentified men were arrested without incident at the scene. Hill said EMS crews checked out the suspects but they were not hurt.

Hill said the chase still is under investigation, and charges are pending.

