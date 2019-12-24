The next stop for legislation renaming the Hopewell post office after late civil-rights leader is the full House of Representatives next year

HOPEWELL — The post office building on West Poythress Street took one step closer last week to having a new name.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Dec. 19, adopted legislation that puts the name of Rev. Curtis W. Harris on the building. The full House is expected to take up the measure when it returns to Washington following the holiday break.

Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, the bill’s sponsor, said the committee’s passage is “an important step forward” in recognizing the legacy of Harris, the founder of the Virginia unit of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and a major player in the Civil Rights movement in Virginia.

“Reverend Harris was a civil rights hero who dedicated his remarkable life to championing social and economic equity,” McEachin, who also got Virginia’s 10 other congressional representatives to co-sponsor the bill, said in a statement released by his office. “I am humbled to have led a delegation-wide effort to honor his legacy to the Civil Rights Movement, the Commonwealth, and our nation.”

Harris, who died in 2017, was a friend and confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and marched with him frequently during the movement, including the famous march in Selma, Ala.

Locally, he was also known for challenging Fort Lee over allegations of discrimination, and led a 1987 march through Colonial Heights to increase the participation of African American subcontractors in the construction of what is now Southpark Mall.

In Hopewell, where Harris lived, he successfully got the local government changed to a council ward system, and subsequently was elected to City Council to represent Ward 2. He also was the city’s first black mayor.

If the renaming is signed into law, as it is expected to be, the name “Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building” would be reflected in all federal records, including laws, maps and regulations. It would also mark the second time Harris is expected to be honored within the city in the last year.

In May, City Council approved the placement of a bust of Harris in the Ashford Civic Plaza located in the downtown area. The bust is estimated to cost $65,000-$75,000, and should be completed next year.

A bust of King already sits in the plaza.

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BcarwilePI