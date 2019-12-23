KEYSER - Keyser Middle School students Logan Jones, Adam Jones and Chase Davis visit with Piney Valley resident Rocky Moomau. The KMS Honor Society visited Piney Valley this week as a community service project; bringing the residents Christmas cards and singing Christmas carols.
KMS Honor Society helps spread Christmas cheer
