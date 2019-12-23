CARPENDALE - Two of the complaints which Carpendale officials said they had received in regard to Ridgeley Police chief Jake Ryan have been resolved, and a third issue Ryan himself has pledged to work on.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

CARPENDALE - Two of the complaints which Carpendale officials said they had received in regard to Ridgeley Police chief Jake Ryan have been resolved, and a third issue Ryan himself has pledged to work on.

The issues were brought up Thursday during the join special meeting between the Carpendale mayor and council and the Ridgeley mayor and council to “discuss police business.” The meeting was called as a result of Carpendale’s decision to terminate their contract for police coverage from Ridgeley as of Jan. 31.

Two of the issues involved firearms - one in which Ryan admits to pulling his gun during a traffic stop and a second in which he had a confrontation with a resident who shot at a woodpile to scare off a neighbor’s dog.

In the first incident, Ryan told the News Tribune prior to Thursday’s meeting that he had pulled his gun when he recognized a person he pulled over as “a known accomplice” of a person currently wanted by law enforcement.

Once Ryan saw the wanted person was not in the vehicle, however, he said, “My gun went back in the holster.”

Thursday, Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones said he had consulted with the West Virginia State Police in regard to the incident, and had been told “he had every right to pull his gun” in that case.

In the second incident, the resident felt he was in the right because he had been told he could shoot an aggressive dog on his property, but Ryan was also right in that the resident was violating the ordinance prohibiting shooting a gun within a certain proximity of a house.

As for the third complaint - the use of profanity - Ryan admitted to the fault and pledged to work on it.

“I own up to it,” he told the capacity crowd at Carpendale Town Hall. “It’s a hard habit to break.”

“We all know this isn’t ‘St. Jake,’” Ridgeley Council member Duke Lantz said. “We discussed this with him on Tuesday.”

The crowd was told during the meeting if anyone had a complaint about Ryan it should be filed in writing in order to be able to properly investigate the issue. Forms are currently available at Ridgeley Town Hall and will be made available soon at Carpendale Town Hall.

“It’s up to you,” Lantz said. “If you feel you have an issue, file a complaint.”



