Inaugural holiday festival in Petersburg is captured in videos and photos

PETERSBURG — Christmas came to Old Towne Petersburg Saturday afternoon with the first-ever "Old Towne Christmas" festival

It started with a 5K Jingle Bell Run at noon, then was followed up by a parade and wandering visits by Santa Claus, "Star Wars" characters and minions. In the meantime, vendors set up shop along North Sycamore Street to paint kids’ faces and help spread some holiday cheer.

The festival was sponsored by the Bank of Southside Virginia in connection with The Progress-Index and the City of Petersburg.

Please enjoy these photos and video as we remember a great holiday memory.