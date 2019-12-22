Chesterfield supervisors draft a letter issuing moral support, but deferring action to Virginia, federal governments

CHESTERFIELD — While claiming moral support for the rights of gun owners in Chesterfield, the county Board of Supervisors also is saying it is not the duty “of a Virginia locality” to settle individual-rights issues but the duty of state and federal government.

In an unprecedented move, all five board members signed the letter noting that consideration of gun-control legislation is best served at the state and federal levels. The letter — copies of which were sent to Gov. Ralph S. Northam and state Secretary of Public Safety Brian J. Moran — was the board's recollection of its Dec. 11 meeting, which drew more than 1,000 citizens to the government complex and sparked an impromptu rally by those who could not get in to the meeting room.

The letter cited “numerous emails and other messages we have received” in the days leading to the meeting that“ demonstrate an overwhelmingly strong stance in favor of Second Amendment rights.” That meeting, in which the issue of the sanctuary resolution was not on the official agenda, often grew testy as some citizens felt the supervisors were shirking responsibility by not acting on a resolution.

“Our individual and collective statements express that these individual-rights issues are appropriately considered and decided at the state and federal levels, not by a Virginia locality,” the letter said.

The sanctuary movement, also known as “2A,” was started by the state’s powerful gun lobby in response to Democrats gaining control of the General Assembly in last month’s elections. Ninety-four localities across Virginia have adopted forms of 2A resolutions, with some of them vowing to not enforce any efforts by the legislature to restrict gun rights.

The letter from the supervisors stated that all of the concerns raised at the Dec. 11 meeting and in subsequent communications will be passed along to the county’ delegates and state senators.

The board letter included comments from all five members concerning the issue that were read into the meeting’s record, and many of them supported gun rights.

Retiring Matoaca Supervisor Stephen A. Elswick wrote that Chesterfield’s commitment to the Constitution and all of its rights is shown in the law-enforcement personnel :who gave up their blood, their life blood,“ to enforce the Constitution.

“And we don’t intend to not do that anymore,” Elswick, the board’s vice chairman, said.

Bermuda District Supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle, who also did not seek re-election, called herself “an absolute gun-right supporter for many of the reasons that people have stated.” She also said the language change “is a trick to make gun-rights advocates look bad.

“I believe gun-control laws only take rights away from the law-abiding citizens. It is dishonest, and it is misleading for politicians to pretend they are making people safer by passing gun-control laws,” Jaeckle added.

The letter will be read into the minutes of the board’s January meeting.

The letter also included statements from county Police Chief Col. JeffreyS. Katz, who said that one of law enforcement’ roles is to “call out those laws or policies that may, however well-intentioned, place political expediency” before the rights of citizens,

“This does not make law enforcement political,” Katz wrote. “This makes law enforcement principled while operating within an environment that’ become saturated with political thought, motivation and programming.”

Five of the 94 localities that have passed 2A resolutions are in the Tri-City area — Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. Resolutions in Colonial Heights and Surry stopped short of calling their localities “sanctuaries.”

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi.