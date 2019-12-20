Victim told police he was ’minding my own business’ at the time of the shooting, but authorities do not suspect it to be a random act

HOPEWELL — A man who told police he was “minding my own business” was shot multiple times Wednesday morning at residence in the city’s Arlington area.

Lt. Michael Langford identified the victim as Kwan Terrell Jones, 29, adding that he could not identify the offenders and then turned uncooperative. Langford said before he stopped cooperating, Jones allegedly told them he was “minding my own business” when the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Berry Street.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence at this time,” Langford said.

Jones was taken to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or were traveling in or around the area at the time of the shooting, or may have any information, to contact Detective Benjamin Ransom (804) 541-2284. Police are also requesting tips using the Hopewell-Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.