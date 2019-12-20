Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address and location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

First Baptist, Disputanta

DISPUTANTA — The Choirs of First Baptist Church in Disputanta, 10209 County Drive, will present their Christmas Cantata on Dec. 22 following the 11 a.m. service. Dinner will be served.

Gethsemane Apostolic

PETERSBURG — Gethsemane Apostolic Church, 1020 Halifax St., will hold a Christmas program at 4 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The church will also have a watch night service on Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Ivey Memorial UMC

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. All are invited. For more information, visit www.iveymemorial.org.

Jesus Way Fellowship Center

PETERSBURG — Jesus Way Fellowship Center, 660 S. Crater Road, will hold their Christmas Fellowship and Bazaar on Dec. 20 from 7-9 p.m. There will be food, fellowship, door prizes and shopping from a variety of vendors.

The Drama Ministry of the church will present “I’m Done! No More Christmas for Me” on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. featuring the JWF Youth. Admission is free.

Marmora Baptist

CHURCH ROAD — Marmora Baptist Church, 2901 Exeter Mill Road, will have an ordination service for Rev. Kevin D. Jones on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Jamison McLaughlin and New Hope Baptist Church in Sussex will be in charge of the service. The council will meet at 3 p.m. Area churches are invited to attend.

Monumental Baptist

PETERSBURG — The Adult Choir of Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 S. Crater Road, will present its Christmas musical “Hope Has Hands” on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. The church will also have its Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

Mount Hope Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Mount Hope Baptist Church, 10300 Lawyers Road, will watch night service at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Bring your talent; there will be singing, poetry, spontaneous prayers, testimonials and readings.

Mount Level Baptist

AMELIA — Mount Level Baptist Church, 901 Wills Road, will hold a New Year’s Eve watch night service sponsored by the Combined Ushers Ministries of Bethia, Branches Runn, Manassa Hill and Mount Level Baptist churches on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Mt. Level Baptist

DINWIDDIE — The Divine Purpose praise dance ministry of Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, is sponsoring a coat drive for their fall charity project, and will make donated coats available to anyone in need. Coats may be donated at Décor Me Events, LLC, 105 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg. Anyone in need of a coat is welcome to make a selection. The coat drive will continue through Dec. 21.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will have Holy Communion on Dec. 22 at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. The church will also hold their Christmas Day celebration on Dec. 25 at 9:15 a.m. and a watch night service on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. Prayer and praise will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Shiloh Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Shiloh Baptist Church, 4610 Darvills Road, will have guest preacher Rev. Kenneth R. Hawkes of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie at the 8 a.m. service on Dec. 22.

The church will hold their watch night service on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m.

Shiloh Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Road, will present a Christmas play entitled “The Gift” on Dec. 22 during the 11 a.m. service. There will be an old-fashioned Christmas gathering, which will include singing and refreshments immediately following the service. All are invited; wear Christmas attire.

The church will also host its 10th annual Christmas feeding and outreach on Dec. 24 from noon-2 p.m. at Tabernacle Community Life Center, 444 Halifax St. in Petersburg. A hot meal will be available; gifts will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, contact Kim Winston at 804-862-2909 or the church at 804-590-2089.

Smith Grove Methodist

PETERSBURG — Smith Grove Methodist Church, 8301 Smith Grove Lane, will be having a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly service for all generations will include carols, communion and candlelight. For more information, call Cathy Wilson at 804-733-0483.

St. Michael’s Episcopal

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, will hold a Christmas pageant at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 and a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Dec 24.

St. Peter’s Church

DINWIDDIE — St. Peter’s Church, 15719 Cox Road, will celebrate their annual Christmas program on Dec. 22 immediately after the 11 a.m. service.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal

PETERSBURG — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 228 Halifax St., will be holding their Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. All are invited.

Swift Creek Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Swift Creek Baptist Church, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. There will be singing of Christmas hymns, special music, a Christmas story for children, Communion and an offering for international missions. The public is invited.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG — Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will have a Christmas Eve candle service on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD — Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will host their annual New Year’s Eve watch night on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. The Youth Ministry will also be having its annual New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. as well entitled “Transformation: Periodt.“ All youth are encouraged to attend. For more information call Solomon Hill lll at 804-651-6464.

Union Branch Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — The Drama Ministry of Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, will hold their Christmas play on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. All are invited.

Woodlawn Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Ave., will present their annual Sanctuary Choir Christmas Concert on Dec. 22 during the 11 a.m. morning worship service. The choir will perform the cantata "I'll Be Home for Christmas," arranged and orchestrated by Russell Mauldin and directed by Vickie Brewer. This program is free and open to the public.

The church will also hold their annual candlelight Christmas Eve Communion service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. The message will be "The Wonder of Christmas," from Isaiah 9:6-7 and presented by Rev. Robert Breckenridge. This service is free and open to the public. For more information on these or other activities at Woodlawn Baptist Church contact the office at 804-526-2179.

Zion Baptist

PETERSBURG — The Drama Ministry of Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., will present a Christmas play called “The 5th Street Nativity - A Divine Assignment,” written by Claudette Stewart and edited and directed by Larry Akin Smith, on Dec. 22 during the 11 a.m. worship service. Graduates of Peabody High School and members of the church will be the featured actors and actresses. For more information, contact the church office at 804-733-7561.