Petersburg students will be able to include time spent pursuing advanced studies as part of the 140 clock hours spent inside the high-school classrooms

PETERSBURG - Petersburg High School can now allow students to graduate without the need to have 140 clock hours in a PHS classroom.

The Virginia Department of Education’s graduation criteria requires that students sit for 140 classroom hours per credit for their diploma. School boards have the power to waive that requirement if students can meet alternative criteria.

A standard diploma under VDOE takes 22 credit hours in areas like math, lab sciences and english. An advanced studies diploma requires 26 hours.

“It gives our children options because many of our students are pursuing more community college course hours. We’re excited about that, and we want to encourage them to do that,” said Petersburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin. “That’s why we're excited, it gives our children options.”

Petersburg regularly sends students to Richard Bland College for advanced course hours. This year there are eight PHS students who are on track to receive an Associate’s Degree by their high school graduation.

Before approving alternative paths to achieving credits, those students would have to sit for all 140 hours in a PHS classroom, in addition to the college courses they took at Richard Bland or John Tyler.

“That would be frustrating and it discourages kids from pursuing those more rigorous courses if you also have to go back and take your 140 hours here,” Pitre-Martin said.

Now those more rigorous class hours can be applied toward their high school diplomas. That policy will affect students graduating this school year, after the school board voted to approve on Wednesday.

The VDOE has accepted Peterbsurg’s draft policy as being in line with its expectations for graduation.

Students waiving credit hours have three pathways to meet the state’s needs

Documentation of a rationale for reducing clock hours and substantive evidence that alternative instruction is equivalent. Students would also have to pass a learning benchmark like an SOL or an end of year exam.

Students in independent study would need to provide work samples like a portfolio, as well as meeting the SOL requirements.

Demonstrated achievement in a national or international assessment. Local school divisions must rigorously vet tests under this option.

Petersburg School Board Vice Chair Steven L. Pierce Sr., said he was pleased about being able to provide students with another way to get to the same goal of a high school diploma.

“That we’re able to share that with our children is a grand gesture,” he said.

