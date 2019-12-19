Michael J. Douglas told authorities he did not want to be in Chesterfield County anymore; he turned up Wednesday in Danville

CHESTERFIELD — A homeless man who went missing from Ettrick last spring turned up Wednesday 135 miles from where he was last seen, and authorities said he appeared to have voluntarily left the area.

A police statement said that Michael J. Douglas, 55, was found "safe" Wednesday in Danville, located on the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

Douglas, who has no known permanent address, disappeared May 12 after leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Main Street.

According to a police spokeswoman, Douglas told authorities he left this area because he did not want to be in Chesterfield anymore. It was not reported how he wound up in Danville.