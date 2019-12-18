DINWIDDIE — Charges are pending after a State Police vehicle was hit by a car early Thursday afternoon in the county’s central area.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Turkey Egg and Courthouse roads. The trooper was driving northbound on Courthouse Road when a car on the southbound side tried to turn left onto Turkey Egg Road and struck the police vehicle.

Hill said an 84-year-old woman was driving the car that struck the trooper’s vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Hill said the trooper’s injuries were minor, while the driver of the other vehicle sustained more serious injuries.

Neither driver has been publicly identified.

An investigation is continuing into the incident, and Hill said charges are pending.