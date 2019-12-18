PETERSBURG — Police have arrested the final suspect wanted in last weekend’s mob-assault in the city’s western end that resulted in the victim fighting for his life in a Richmond hospital.

A Petersburg Police statement said Anthony Goode, 20, of Chesterfield, was captured late Monday night in a traffic stop in the 400 block of Adams Street in Petersburg. The statement said he was arrested without incident and is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Goode faces the same charges as the other two suspects in the case — Darel Scott and Jamil Turner, both 20-year-old Petersburg residents. Scott and Turner were arrested within hours of the incident.

All three are charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and assault by mob.

Police said the attack happened Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Wythe Street near its intersection with South Chappell Street. The unidentified victim suffered intense head trauma, including blood on his brain. The extent of the injuries is life-threatening.

Officers originally were called to Southside Regional Medical Center, where the victim was taken Sunday night after the assault. Because of the extent of the injuries, he was transferred to Richmond for further medical care.