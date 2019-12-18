When the Adopt-A-Family screening committee met Thursday, they had 18 new applications to review and evaluate. They also had nine applications on “hold” from the previous week. The committee approved 17 of those applications.

Donations arriving in the past week were: Roy and Blue August $250, Anonymously $500, Tracy Wilson $200, In Memory of George Buckland $50, Bob Blare $100, Judy Blare $100, Belinda Blare $100, and Mason Jackson Roane Labor Council $250.

Volunteers have been busy sorting and sizing clothing that has arrived at the Headquarters, assisting groups in finding items needed for the families they have adopted, and washing clothing to be used in the program. The volunteers are really appreciated and we are truly blessed by volunteers from Premier Bank, who have been coming each day the center is open.

Those church groups, individuals and organizations who have already adopted families should come to the headquarters and look for the things that are needed for their particular family.

Thirty-two families remain to be adopted at this time. If you would like to adopt one or more families please contact the coordinator Sally Carter at 304-273-9251 or 304-273-9897 after 6 p.m.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help supply the needs of these families, please make checks payable to Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Program and drop them by the headquarters at the Earl Wolfe Volunteer Fire Station.

Through the efforts of the residents of the community, the U.S. Marine Corps League and other groups, there will be new toys for nearly every child that the committee has to adopt, as well as many of the groups adopting families. This is a tremendous savings to the Adopt program and shows that the true meaning of Christmas is alive and well in Jackson County.

Families for adoption at this time are:

Family #3 – Three people in this residence, Grandparents and boy 18, need clothing for all, gifts, hats and gloves for all three, blankets and towels and food for three.

Family #13 – Five people in this family, mother, girls nine and six and boys 13 and two, all need clothing, toys and gifts for children and food for five.

Family #21 – Two people in this family, mother and boy 18 months old,need clothing for both, toys and gifts for little boy and food for two.

Family #43 - Four people in this family, need clothing for children, toys and gifts for boys 12 and four, food for four.

Family #44 – Three people in this household, need clothing for all, gifts for boys six and eleven, food for three. Other items needed are blankets, towels and wash cloths.

Family #49 – Six people in this family, need clothing for boys 16. 14 and 13 and gir14 gifts and toys for the children and food for six.

Family #52 – Two adults in family, mother and daughter, both need clothing, small remembrance and food for two.

Family #58 – Three people in this family, mother and girls three years and seven months, need clothing and toys for the girls, small remembrance for mother, food for three.

Family #60 – Two people in this family, mother and girl ten, both need clothing, toys and gifts for child and food for two.

Family #61 – Two in family, Mother and boy 16, both need clothing, gifts for boy and food for two.

Family 64 – Three people in this family, need clothing, toys and gifts for girls and food for three.

Family 65 – Two in this family, mother and girl six, need clothing for both, toys and gifts for child and food for two.

Family #66 – Five people in this household, man, woman and boys four and 14 and girl nine, need clothing and gifts for the children and food for five.

Family #69 – Five people in this home, man, woman and boys 16, 17 and 19, all need clothing, toys and gifts for children, and food for five.

Family #71- Three people in family, mother, girls 15 months and four years old, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for girls and food for three.

Family #75 – Two people in this family, mother and girl two years old, both need clothing, toys and gifts for girl and food for two.

Family #76 – Four people in this home, mother, girls 13 and eight, boy 11, need clothing, toys and gifts for children and food for four.

Family #77 – Five people in this family, father, mother, girls eight, six and two, all need clothing. Toys and gifts for the children and food for five.

Family #78 – Four people in this family, father, mother, boys four months old, and six, all need clothing, toys and gifts for children and food for four.

Family #81 – Three in this household, man, woman and girl newborn, need clothing for all and food for three.

Family #85 – Six people in this home, need clothing and gifts and toys for boys four, two and 10 months and girl one year old and food for six.

Family #87 – Three people in this family, mother and boys seven and five, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for boys and food for three.

Family #90 – Three people in this family, mother and boys eight and 16, need clothing and gifts and toys for children and food for three.

Family #91 – Four people in this family, mother and girl 15, boys 14 and four years old, need clothing for all gifts and toys for children and food for four.

Family #94 – Seven people in this home, need clothing and gifts and toys for boys 17, 15 and four years old, girls 14 and five years old, food for seven.

Family #96 – Five people in this home, need clothing and toys and gifts for boys 11, eight and six, and food for five.

Family #97 – Three people in this home, man, woman and boy five years old, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for boy and food for three.

Family #99 – Four people in this home, great-grandmother, grandmother and grandson ten and granddaughter eight, food for four.

Family #100 – Three people in this home, need clothing, toys and gifts for girls 17and ten, food for three.

Family #101 – One lady in this home needs electric can opener, small remembrance and food for one.

Family #102 – Four people in this family, mother, father, girl 15 and boy eight, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for children and food for four. Other items needed is electric skillet, twin mattresses and twin bed.

Family #107 – Three people in this family, father, boy 13 and girl nine, need clothing for all, gifts for the children and food for three.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the sorting and sizing and packaging of clothing and gifts for the families in the program. Monday the volunteers began sorting clothing and toys for the families who have not been adopted. Later in the week shopping for families not adopted by groups, churches or individuals will begin and the wrapping of these items will follow. Volunteers will be needed on Monday morning, Dec. 23, to grocery shop for the families who have not been adopted, beginning at 9 a.m.

All parcels from the adopting groups need to be at the Fire Station between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Packages cannot be accepted before 1 p.m. because the fire vehicles will not be moved until afternoon.

Delivery will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, with the longest runs being loaded first. City deliveries will begin around 9 a.m. or shortly thereafter.

Volunteers with four wheel drive vehicles and pickup trucks as well as persons to help with the loading and delivery will be needed at the fire station at 8 a.m. If you would like to be a part of this segment of the Adopt Program, arrive at headquarters shortly before 8 a.m.

Families already adopted are:

Family #1 – Adopted by Silverton Grange #506

Family #4 – Adopted by Ravenswood Church of the Nazarene

Family #6 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #8 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #9 – Adopted by First Baptist Church

Family #10 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #11 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family #12 – Adopted by First United Methodist

Family #14 – Adopted by First Baptist Church

Family #15 – Adopted by GFWC Ravenswood Civic Club

Family #16 - Adopted Anonymously

Family #17 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #18 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #19 – Adopted by McGinley and McCafferty Families

Family #20 – Adopted by Premier Bank, Ravenswood

Family #21 – Adopted by the Youell Family

Family #22 – Adopted by Liverpool United Methodist Church

Family #23 Adopted by Sandyville Community Pride

Family #24 – Adopted by Ravenswood Church of the Nazarene

Family #25 – Adopted by Sandyville United Methodist Church

Family #26 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #27 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family #28 – Adopted by Hunter Safety Classes

Family #29 – Adopted by North United Methodist Church

Family #30 – Adopted by Ravenswood Lions Club

Family #33 – Adopted by Judy Callahan

Family #34 – Adopted by Calvary Baptist Church

Family #35 – Adopted by Calvary Baptist Church

Family #36 –Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #37 – Adopted by Independence United Methodist Church

Family #38 – Adopted by Calvary Baptist Church

Family #39 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #40 – Adopted by Judy Callahan

Family #41 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family # 42 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family # 45 – Adopted by McGinley and McCafferty Families

Family #48 – Adopted by Grace Episcopal Church

Family #51 – Adopted by The Jordan Family

Family #55 – Adopted by Independence United Methodist Church

Family #67 – Adopted by Jeremiah and Amber Lambert

Family #68 – Adopted by Silverton Grange #506

Family #72 – Adopted by Premier Bank, Ravenswood

Family #74 – Adopted by Faith Assembly of God

Family #79 – Adopted by McGinley and McCafferty Families

Family #82 – Adopted by Berod Boutique

Family #83 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #84 – Adopted by Hunter Safety Classes

Family #88 – Adopted Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family #89 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church