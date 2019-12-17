



HOPEWELL - A North Carolina truck driver is facing charges following an early-morning accident Tuesday on Interstate 295 southbound that snarled a portion of the highway through the morning rush hour.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the accident happened shortly before 3:25 a.m. about a mile from the state Route 36 interchange. Hill said a tractor-trailer went out of control and hit a guardrail, then jack-knifed and overturned across all southbound lanes. A second tractor-trailer could not stop in time and ran into the overturned truck.

Hill said the first truck was carrying a load of potatoes, while the second was hauling raw chicken meat. All of the potatoes and a portion of the poultry was spilled onto the highway.

In an effort to minimize traffic flow, crews closed the ramps from state Route 10 onto I-295 south for most of the morning.

State agriculture workers were called in to assist with removing the potatoes and poultry meat from the highway.

The driver of the first truck was identified as Denis O. Chirino, 49, of North Carolina. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the second truck, who has not been identified, had to be cut out of his rig and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hill said Chirino has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

An investigation is continuing.

By mid-morning Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported all of the traffic lanes had been cleared.