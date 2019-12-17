MATOACA — A 17-year-old Matoaca High School student faces drug and weapons charges after a police sweep of the school parking lot Monday uncovered marijuana and a gun in his car.

Chesterfield Police said a K-9 unit alerted officers to an issue with one of the vehicles during a scheduled sweep of the lot. A police spokeswoman said officers found what appeared to be marijuana and other controlled substances in the car, which also reportedly contained alcohol and an unloaded handgun.

The spokeswoman said none of those items ever made it into the school building.

School administrators tried to find the student but he was not on the school property Monday. He later was located and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Because of his age, the student was not identified. But police said he has been charged with underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphenalia and a common nuisance.