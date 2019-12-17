PETERSBURG — Old Towne’s largest restaurant venue will be without a tenant again after Farmers Market Bistro announced that it will be closing after only three months. The restaurant was its third tenant since the building re-opened in 2017.

The Farmers Market Bistro relayed the closure to its diners via a Facebook post. The post says that the business hopes to come up with more investors to keep the restaurant going.

“Like so many before us, we opened this restaurant without enough funds to carry it [thru] the startup into profitability,” the post said.

Owner and operator Jimmy Sneed opened Farmers Market Bistro in September 2019, after over a year of consulting with the previous owners.

He came to Petersburg with over 40 years of experience, having started under french-born Michelin-starred chef Jean-Louis Palladin at the Watergate Hotel. Sneed himself rose to fame in the Richmond area with his restaurant, The Frog and the Redneck, which opened on the Shockoe Slip in 1993.

Now for a third time in two years, the historic City Market sits empty.

A legal dispute between building owners, City Market Investors LLC, and Huntjens & Associates LLC closed the building for a first time after just six months. The next restaurant called City Table at the Farmer’s Market by Cesare and Tari Evola opened in January 2018, operating successfully until Sneed took over this fall.

Sneed could not be reached for comment by time of publication.

Alexander “Sandy” C. Graham Jr., the attorney and historic preservationist behind City Market Investors LLC, said that the closure happened so quickly they are unsure of what next steps are currently for the historic building.

“This is the third different operator as of right now that we’ve had as a tenant,” Graham said. “We’re obviously disappointed that we haven’t found the right combination yet.”

Farmers Market Bistro’s Facebook post notes that the property requires “massive marketing and more” to be a sustainable location. Its 10,000-square-foot building seats 220 diners.

The restaurant was able to handle an extra 150 diners earlier this year when Bob Dylan played at the VSU Multipurpose Center. But sustaining those numbers has been difficult.

“What we’ve found is that tour groups and so on do very well there,” Graham said. “We’ve found that music events do very well there. The marketing needs to be aimed more at group business, and less at individual or small groups of diners because it only works if the full building is being utilized.”

Graham said the best use for the restaurant moving forward could involve more live music, closing the restaurant earlier in the evening to make way for more of a downtown bar crowd.

City Market, with its octagonal structure and nearly 300-year history, is one of Petersburg’s more impressive historic icons, named on the National Register of Historic Places.

Graham also owns the 1815 McIlwaine House, also on the National Register, immediately across the street. After seeing the unused City Market building, he spent $2 million renovating the property.

“It’s such a significant building architecturally that I wanted to do something with it .... and based on some research and inquiries I made on it for a long time it seemed like the highest and best use of that building would be for a restaurant,” Graham said.

He also hoped that the establishment City Market would spur additional business in the area.

“It’s a big place, to make it look full and busy, there need to be a lot of people in there,” Graham said. “We’re trying to find the magic that will make that happen.”

