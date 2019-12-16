LUKE - Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Monday that he has filed a lawsuit against Verso in connection with the discharge of “black liquor” into the Potomac River.

From Staff Reports

The liquid, a by-product of the paper-making process, was discovered leaking into the river last May. The mill announced on April 30 it would be closing down operations, and shut down on May 30.

According to a report in Monday’s Baltimore Sun, “The substance, which has earned Verso and other paper companies significant renewable energy subsidies through a Maryland program, continued to seep from a riverbank even after state regulators ordered the company to address the leak.”

“Verso has repeatedly discharged highly caustic and dangerous pollutants into Maryland’s waters,” Frosh said in a statement. “After numerous attempts to get Verso to comply with Maryland’s environmental laws, the company continues to allow pulping liquor to contaminate the river, harming fish and wildlife, in violation of Maryland’s laws.”

The Sun said Verso spokesperson Kathi Rowzie said the company was continuing “to work cooperatively and transparently with both Maryland and West Virginia regulatory agencies to address concerns at the facility.”





