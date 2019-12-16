KEYSER - Taylor Estlack and Harrison York, two students from WVU Potomac State College, are recipients of the 2019 Arts and Letters essay contest sponsored by the Indie on Main and Potomac State College English professor Dr. James Morgart.

KEYSER - Taylor Estlack and Harrison York, two students from WVU Potomac State College, are recipients of the 2019 Arts and Letters essay contest sponsored by the Indie on Main and Potomac State College English professor Dr. James Morgart.

Both students had to compete by writing a 1,000 words or less essay on a particular song of their choice. Presentations of the written essays were made orally at the Mary F. Shipper Library on campusWednesday evening.

Estlack took the first place award for her song analysis of Lady Gaga’s “Til It Happens to You.” Harrison York took a second place in his essay on “Drug Addicts,” a song written by popular rap artist Lil Pump. Both writers competed in the essay competition that was open to all students of the college and local high schools.

The essays were judged by Potomac State College English professor Steve Oberlechner, Mineral County librarian Heather Haynes, Potomac State College English professor Rachel Delsignore, and News Tribune managing editor Liz Beavers.

Miss Estlack’s essay delved into the meaning and understanding of the lyrics of Lady Gaga‘s hit song line by line, bringing a deeper understanding to the meaning behind the words of the hit song and its relation to Lady Gaga’s experience being raped as younger woman.

Mr. York‘s essay sought to raise awareness of and critique Lil Pump’s lyrics that brag about a glorious life of drug abuse and addiction. Harrison’s analysis drew the conclusion that some lyrics might encourage younger listeners to abuse drugs.

Both writers received a cash award for their accomplishment.

Stephen Settimi, trustee of the Indie Trust, presented the award while also announcing the upcoming 2020 Arts and Letters, Investigative Journalism competition. More details about this new competition will be announced in the weeks ahead.





