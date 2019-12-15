Even though the holiday is just another workday, that does not mean Hopewell firefighters can't have Thanksgiving

Not all of us get to spend holidays at home in our comfy abodes; some operations require staff to be present 365-days-a-year to keep things running smoothly.

Firefighters, police officers, convenience store clerks, gas station attendants, dispatch operators, and newspaper staff are among some of the folks that celebrate their holidays while on the clock.

Even so, with positive attitudes and a team effort, a grand time can still be accomplished.

On Thanksgiving, I shared a delicious meal and conversation with firefighters and medics at Fire & Rescue Headquarters, Station 1 in Hopewell; the building located on South Hopewell Street was erected in 1926.

I cowgirled up and volunteered to work the holiday so my coworkers could enjoy time off with their families.

Making the best of it, I woke up bright and early to cover and participate in the Turkey Trot 5K held in Colonial Heights; for this...I was grateful since I had three feasts to attend.

Around this time of year, I try to remember: What crosses the lips goes to the hips!

I made my Great Grandma Mabel’s famous wild rice recipe to share; of course, I tweaked it by adding cranberries and doubled the mushrooms.

When I arrived at the station, B-shift was frying a turkey; the day before, A-shift smoked one for their holiday gathering.

Firefighters Matthew Compton [official timer] and Randy Wills were on turkey detail; shortly after I arrived, the pair determined they needed to add more oil to cover the turkey.

Battalion Chief Ronnie Ellis was on duty working overtime since Battalion Chief Jerry Hays, Jr. was on vacation.

However, Chief Hays and his wife Cynthia toting homemade grilled corn salad, corn pudding, dill pickle salad, and a banana cream pie couldn’t resist stopping by to break bread with their second family.

Upstairs in the great room which included the kitchen, medics M. Trammell and H. Bundock were busy making some side dishes; Trammell said, “I got this green bean casserole recipe straight out of Google.”

Bundock who made homemade mac & cheese and sweet potato casserole shared, “This casserole is an adaptation of my mom’s.”

While preparing the mashed potatoes, Trammell stated, “I don’t really have a recipe; it’s just an educated guess.”

By 4:00 p.m., two local churches and other members of the community had dropped off many food items to share with the crew at Station 1.

I introduced myself to firefighter Tate who was in the middle of watching a Rambo movie in the day room.

Even though he had the day off, A-shift Firefighter Shawn Jones stopped by to play ‘Zombies Call of Duty IV’ with Chief Ellis.

“Chief Ellis’ family is like my extended family; his mom is like my mom, and I’m invited over for family dinners,” shared Jones.

I had to laugh when Chief Ellis pointing at cold remedy medications sitting on the dining room table questioned, “Who’s sick? We need to figure out who’s sick!”

However, Chief Ellis’ pursuit to find the culprit got waylaid when his mom called.

Firefighter T. Swann read the Stove Top stuffing instructions aloud as Bundock went to work making it; once the dressing was made, Bundock glazed the ham.

It was fun observing everyone toss the meal together; an emergency grocery run was necessary.

“We need that oil,” remarked Compton. “I’m assuming the new guy got lost,” joked Compton.

Newest firefighter Chris Fields saved the day and picked up more oil for the turkey and butter on his way into work.

While waiting for the turkey to finish, Chief Ellis face-timed with his wife Terri who was on duty as a dispatcher for the City of Hopewell.

Chief Ellis made sausage balls and a million dollar pie to add to the smorgasbord.

Compton’s wife Saren, son Zachary [age 4] and daughter Adalyn [age eighteen months] and Wills’ wife Bettina, daughter Kinsley [age four] and son Easton [age two] arrived just in time to witness the turkey being lifted from the oil.

The blackened looking turkey received three immediate comments: “It’s got a great tan,” said Wills, “It’s pretty Cajun looking,” said Tate, and “If we cut into it, and it’s a Grizwold...I’m going to cry,” Chief Ellis said wittingly.

Very carefully, the turkey chefs carried the charred bird up their steep flight of stairs.

“There are twenty-four steps; one for each hour of the day that we work,” stated Chief Ellis.

Chief Ellis did the honors of carving the beast.

When it was time for the throw-down, an announcement was made over the PA system to alert all on duty [fourteen including the Chief] to come help themselves.

“Hogs to the troth...dinner’s ready,” joked Tate.

Firefighter Tharpe recited the blessing.

Bettina’s buffalo chicken dip had a pleasant kick to it; it was quite addictive, and firefighter Corey Lee’s first attempt at corn pudding was a success. And, medic Tacoma Nibbs’ crust-less pecan pie received rave reviews.

Captain Hansen had a number of visitors join him for dinner: his wife Ashley, son Landon [age six], daughter Adalyn [age thirteen months], father-in-law Cliff Carter and Carter’s girlfriend Ally St. Vincent.

“They love to cook,” stated Ashley. “And, they love to eat!”

Tate cracked me up when he grabbed Swann’s phone which was left unattended and set the alarm to go off every hour starting at 12:30 am; boys will be boys!

“This is a young man’s job,” shared Captain Hansen. “Some that come right out of high school don’t know how to clean; we have to teach them how to clean toilets and do laundry.”

“The young ones have to be taught how to cook,” added Wills. “We start them off with breakfast, and they gradually work their way up to dinner.”

I pretty much ate a little of everything unless it had nuts, and it was all very tasty.

However, my favorite dish was the grilled corn salad that Chief Hays prepared; he pulled the recipe off of Pinterest.

When firefighter Sabula arrived to relieve Chief Ellis, he gave Wills a giant brotherly hug.

“We’re boon companions,” explained Wills. And, according to Bettina, Sabula was in their wedding.

When I made mention to Tate it was nice to see the camaraderie among them, he commented jokingly, “Ya, we have shenanigans on a daily basis.”

Thanks to Tate, I experienced sliding down the fire pole”

When he asked if I wanted to do so, I thought he was joking; I was quite excited at the prospect of doing so.

Tate provided me with simple instructions; and, just before I was about to bravely slide down, the new guy Fields shared, “Watch out; I went down it for the first time two days ago and wiped out.”

What? Hearing that made me grip my legs around the pole like my life depended on it! LOL!

Before my stuffed-self departed, I asked politely if I could make our digital editor Leilia Magee a plate to drop off at the office for her; they were more than happy to oblige.

Leilia was overwhelmed with joy receiving the vittles and very appreciative.

It was fun attending the “Friendsgiving." However, for them...it was more like a “Familygiving."

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles section. Reach her at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.