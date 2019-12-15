Presidential hopeful unveils 10-year spending plan, saying colleges were birthed from America’s ’original sin’

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer said his four-point proposal to boost historically black colleges and universities was birthed from two areas of personal concern — that these institutions have been overlooked for too long, and there should a continuing atonement for bringing slavery here 400 years ago.

And while he acknowledged that some in the African American community may be a bit wary of his proposal, Steyer claimed his record of service backs up his word.

"There has been a history of unfulfilled promises with regard to the African American community, and I agree with you that people are properly cynical about promising things and not coming through," Steyer said during a nationwide call with reporters last week unveiling his proposal. "My commitment to education as a right for every American is absolute. I view this as a specifically important project and policy area and program because I view it in the context of what has happened over the last 400 years."

Steyer, a billionaire and former hedge-fund manager who has spent millions of dollars on ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, pointed to the past decade where he said he has launched initiatives aimed at evening the economic balance between white and black citizens. He is the founder of NextGen America, a nonprofit aimed at increasing both political and environmental climate change.

"I have a history of not just talking about setting up programs, institutions that are specifically aimed at undoing racial injustice but have succeeded in doing so," Steyer said in response to a question from The Progress-Index.

The cornerstone of Steyer’s plan is allotting $125 billion in federal money over a 10-year-period to HBCUs across the nation. He also wants to create a nationwide board of regents to assist HBCUs with fiscal and policy goals, emphasize support of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, and create partnerships with government nonprofits to "build legacies with diverse members of the community."

Steyer said that program would not just be beneficial for the colleges themselves but also the communities that surround them.

"Those institutions have deep roots in their communities," Steyer said, adding that many of them came to life because of segregation and bigotry.

"The impact of America’s original sin is still being felt today," Steyer said, referring to slavery. He called a commitment to legislating injustice "tantamount."

The 62-year-old Steyer right now is considered in the middle of the pack of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president, according to recent polls. Since he has qualified for nationally televised Democratic primaries, he is considered to be among the top six or seven in the field, but he is banking on strong showings in Iowa and southern states in next year’s primaries to boost his candidacy.

