PETERSBURG - Police have caught two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with an assault by mob Sunday night in west-central Petersburg.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said the victim, who was not identified, originally had been taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. However, he was transferred to a Richmond hospital after suffering from bleeding on the brain. The injuries are considered life-threatening.

Chambliss said the attack happened in the 1200 block of West Wythe Street.

Shortly after the assault, officers were able to locate Deril Scott and Jamil Turner, both 20 years old and from Petersburg. They have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and assault by mob, and were taken to Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

A third suspect was identified as Anthony Goode, 20, of Chesterfield County, and he is being sought.

Anyone who may have information on Goode’s whereabouts is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device. If the information leads to an arrest and conviction, the tipster will receive a cash reward.