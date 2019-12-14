Officers were called to local emergency-care center after victim was brought in; he has undergone surgery and is stable

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's east end that landed the victim in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the Tri-Cities ER in Prince George County around 2:19 a.m. after a man had been brought in suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds and was being prepped for transport to another area hospital. Police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said prior to receiving that call, someone reported shots being fired in the area of North Whitehill Drive and Nash Street, just off East Washington Street. Those shots were determined to be at a residence in the 2200 block of North Whitehill Drive.

Chambliss said the victim, whose age was unavailable, was rushed to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery. At last report, Chambliss said, the victim was in stable condition.

The suspect or suspects remain at large, and an investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or send a message through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.