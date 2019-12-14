LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the second time in three seasons, the Hopewell Blue Devils football team are state champions.

Hopewell dominated from start to finish, defeating Lord Botetourt 35-7 behind four touchdowns for the Blue Devil junior sensation TreVeyon Henderson, the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

Henderson scored the opening touchdown on Hopewell’s second play from scrimmage, his second touch of the game. He burst around the left edge and beat the Lord Botetourt defense down the sideline and into the end-zone from 61 yards out.

Henderson scored again on the Blue Devils’ fourth drive of the game, this time around the right end from 16 yards away.

Hopewell lead 14-0 at halftime.

Hopewell extended the lead in the second half, through two more Henderson scores. He caught a swing pass in the flat and took it in from 23 yards away, then he ran up the middle for 53 yards for a score, capping back-to-back drives.

Lord Botetourt got on the board with just over ten minutes remaining, when Hopewell quarterback Joseph Eliades was intercepted by Lord Botetourt’s Kyle Arnholt, who went down the sideline for the return touchdown from 53 yards away.

Hopewell senior Kaiveon Cox put the game to bed in a remarkable turn of events around the nine minute mark of the fourth quarter. Cox took a hand-off on offense, was pushed back behind the line of scrimmage and fumbled while fighting for forward progress. The very next play, on the defensive side of the ball, Cox recovered a Cavalier fumble and scored from 30 yards out.

Hopewell won the state championship in 2017. The 2019 title is the fifth for the program. Hopewell’s 15 wins are the most in a single season in Hopewell history, and the first undefeated state championship team for Hopewell since 1951.

Henderson finished the game with 208 rushing yards on 19 carries, and caught two passes for 29 yards and a score. Hopewell gained 373 yards of total offense, while allowing 260 yards to Lord Botetourt.

Hopewell forced five turnovers with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, while they committed two.

Lord Botetourt was whistled for 12 penalties, costing them 112 yards. Hopewell committed 11 infractions for 102 yards.