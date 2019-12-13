FORT ASHBY - Ushering in the holidays with cider and carols, Friends of Ashby's Fort had a big announcement recently as it has been determined that the logs for the Old Fort Museum were felled in 1783.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Gathering for a time of fellowship and celebration accompanied by Tim Miller, visitors to the Ashby’s Fort Museum were first to hear the latest news of the dating process.

This information was the result of a dendrochronology study (tree ring dating) recently completed by Dr. Kristen K. DeGraauw of Historic Timbers Dendroarchaeology, LLC.

The study was to determine if the age of the logs in the Old Fort Museum building coincide with the 1755 date of the construction of the fort ordered built by Col. George Washington.

According to the report dated Nov. 18, 2019, the inferred construction date of Fort Ashby building was 1783.

“Trees put on annual growth rings and the variation in ring width each year, caused by the tree’s response to environmental factors, creates unique patterns of wide and narrow rings through time. Trees that were alive during the same time period and were exposed to the same environmental conditions have similar patterns in growth that can be matched through time,” explained DeGraauw.

“This process of pattern matching is used to cross date living trees, dead trees, and historic log buildings. Tree-ring dating enhances the historical significance of a log building by providing the year and season in which the logs were felled for construction and is particularly useful when written records are incomplete or uncertain,” she added.

“Accurate construction dates improve interpretations of political, social, economic, and cultural practices during construction and allow the structures to be tied to calendar dated historical documents and events.”

“Internal and external cross dating of the 16 white oak samples from Ashby’s Fort was successful. Two samples had an intact terminal ring, and both had the same outer ring date of 1783,” said DeGraauw.

“One sample had what may have been an intact terminal ring in 1762, however this possible terminal ring date was not corroborated by any other samples. Due to weathering of the remaining logs, no other terminal rings were present in the samples, however the outermost ring dates were between the 1760s and 1780, so it is likely that all logs were felled in the year 1783 and outer rings weathered away over time,” said DeGraauw.

Beverly Chaney of the Friends of Ashby’s Fort noted that 1760s date could possibly be logs reused from a later or second fort built on the site referencing the 2007-2008 Archaeological Investigation by W. Stephen McBride Ph.D. “This felling date is 28 years later than the known construction date of the original fort, therefore it cannot be the fort commissioned by General Washington. It is, however, the oldest log building I have dated as of yet and is an important artifact of early American history in West Virginia.”

She added that while the dates do not coincide with the 1755 French and Indian War Era fort, it does coincide with settlers still needing protection; as this area remained the “frontier” region of the Colony of Virginia.

At the time the logs were felled in 1783 the American Revolutionary War had just ended, but there were people in Pennsylvania and Virginia being killed by Native Americans protecting what they still considered to be their hunting lands Chaney added.

“Since written documentation remains to be been found regarding the genesis of the “Old Fort,” conjecture is that the Old Fort Log Museum was constructed larger than a private home to be a store house or to house some sort of a military force or militia. It was definitely on the site when General Daniel Morgan camped in the area on his way to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion (1791-1794) in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” she said.







