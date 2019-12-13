KEYSER - Like Frankfort's concerns about replacing Abby Beeman, there were similar concerns at Keyser with how the Lady Tornado would replace their four graduated seniors from a year ago that amassed a combined 2700 career points. Keyser responded with a complete, well-rounded performance in a game one 55-47 victory over Bishop Walsh to show that things might be just fine.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Like Frankfort’s concerns about replacing Abby Beeman, there were similar concerns at Keyser with how the Lady Tornado would replace their four graduated seniors from a year ago that amassed a combined 2700 career points. Keyser responded with a complete, well-rounded performance in a game one 55-47 victory over Bishop Walsh to show that things might be just fine.

Well, if game one wasn’t enough to erase those concerns, certainly Keyser’s outstanding performances in games two and three, home victories over Hedgesville and Fort Hill, certainly should be.

The Lady Tornado defeated AAA Hedgesville 53-44 on Friday, and Fort Hill 57-34 on Monday, to advance their record to 3-0 on the young season, and more importantly, to make a statement that this talented squad, with their hustle and tenacity, were equipped to have a very successful season.

Against Hedgesville, Keyser got behind early as Hedgesville as the Lady Eagles came out firing right out of the gate, being particularly hot from beyond the three-point line. Hedgesville jumped out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and despite a strong comeback from Keyser in the second quarter, Hedgesville maintained a narrow, 28-26 lead at the half.

The second half, however, would be all Keyser. The Black and Gold outscored Hedgesville 15-10 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth to earn the 53-44 victory, their second in two tries.

“It was gritty, we had a tough mindset, we were mentally tough. I was happy to see that when we were down 13 early in the first half, there was no quit. I think one of their players came out and hit four three-pointers in the first quarter and was really hot. They made six three-pointers in the first half. That put us in a big hole early.,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe said of the contest.

According to Blowe, “We cut the lead in the second quarter to three at halftime. In the second half, we kind of wore them down a little bit with our pressure. We disrupted things in the back court and got some easy shots, and we made some shots as well.”

In the victory over Hedgesville, Keyser was led in double figures by Kaili Crowl (18) and Summer Reid (10). In addition, Alexa Shoemaker and Maddy Broadwater contributed 8 points each; Aly Smith (7) and McKenna Myers (2) rounded out the scoring for Keyser.

“Any time you can get a win over a AAA opponent it’s good. We haven’t played them in about 15, maybe 17 years, it’s been a long time,” Blowe explained.

After the victory over Hedgesville, Keyser entered Monday’s home contest with Fort Hill with a record of 2-0. When the score was tallied at the end of the contest, Keyser, with their convincing 57-34, moved to an undefeated record of 3-0.

Against the Lady Sentinels, Keyser got off to an incredibly dominating, fast start. The Lady Tornado would score the first 18 points of the game and lead Fort Hill 18-0 at the end of the first quarter. The offense and the defense were both firing on all cylinders.

Asked about the lightning fast start against the Sentinels, Blowe was asked what the keys to both the fast start and game were, “One, taking care of the ball. On our board, the keys to the game, taking care of the ball is number one. We battled, if you see us, we’re hustling, flying around. I like that the girls are picking each other up, they want to see each other do really well. It’s been really fun to coach them, and we’re off to a great start.”

Keyser would outscore Fort Hill 14-10 in the second quarter to take a commanding 32-10 lead into halftime. Fort Hill would have a strong third quarter, outscoring Keyser 15-12 to cut the Tornado lead to 21 points (46-25). Keyser would finish strong, however, putting a halt to any advancement by Fort Hill and outscoring the Sentinels 11-9 down the stretch in claiming the 57-34 victory.

In the victory against Fort Hill, Keyser got strong performances from Kaili Crowl and Summer Reid, who each led all scorers with 20 points apiece. In addition, Alexa Shoemaker tallied four points; Chloe Healy and Caitlyn Wolfe each added 3points; Rebekah Biser, Aly Smith and Maddy Broadwater closed out the scoring with 2 points each.

Blowe is very happy with his team’s performance on the young season, both offensively and defensively. What he sees is maximum effort and a willingness of his team to work together. According to Blow, “The hustle has been amazing. Offensively, we’re cutting hard. Defensively, we’re taking away passing lanes, so we’re getting in lanes, we’re getting deflections.”

Keyser (3-0), next faced Mountain Ridge at home on Wednesday. Asked about the Lady Miners, Blowe responded with, “They are usually big, they usually have someone that can shoot it from the outside. They’re the same this year, I know that. It’s going to be a tough game, probably our toughest game to date. So hopefully we can come out and execute like we did tonight.”

To date, the Keyser Lady Tornado have quieted the doubters as to how they would respond with the loss of a talented senior class from a season ago. The Black and Gold is off to a great start at 3-0 and more importantly, are showing a willingness to go the extra mile and outwork their opponents on the court. They are relatively inexperienced but have shown great promise thus far.



