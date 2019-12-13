SHORT GAP - The burning question on everyone's mind entering the season for the Lady Falcons was what would life after Abby Beeman look like. While Beeman was by no means a one-woman show, - the Falcons after all, had an excellent supporting cast - the fact remains that Beeman was a 2,000+ career point scorer and widely accepted as the best in school history.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

How could that void be filled?

In the season preview article, Frankfort coach Mike Miller was clear that the void left by Beeman could in no way be filled with just one player; it would take a total team effort. Well, guess what? Frankfort has in fact done just that. The Falcons have opened their season in impressive fashion, going 3-0 against quality competition and more importantly, doing so by playing complete team basketball, with every girl working together to be successful.

Frankfort entered the season in virtually the toughest way imaginable, on the road to at the Frank Hines Memorial Tournament in Fairmont, taking on defending AAA state-finalist University to open the season. That game would be followed up the next day, in the same tournament, with a matchup with AAA Spring Mills. In the third matchup of the season, Frankfort took on Petersburg within the friendly confines of home.

The Lady Falcons would make a huge statement right out of the gate, defeating AAA University 38-35 and AAA Spring Mills 66-39 to go 2-0 at the Frank Hines Memorial Tournament. The Falcons then put on a dazzling offensive and defensive display, defeating then undefeated Petersburg in their home opener by a whopping score of 93-35.

“I’m pretty excited right now about what these girls are doing,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller said of the red-hot Lady Falcons, and he should be. It’s not just that Frankfort has opened the season with three straight wins, but more specifically the fact they’re winning with complete team efforts, with everyone stepping up to play an integral role in the success.

Against University, the Lady Hawks actually held leads after the end of the first three quarters, 13-9 after the first, 18-16 after the second, and 26-24 after the third. Midway through the third quarter, Frankfort would briefly take the lead (21-20), but the game would enter the fourth quarter with the Lady Hawks still in control.

With the second bucket of the fourth quarter, Frankfort would tie the game at 26 points apiece. The game would remain tight the remainder of the way, until with the game tied 35-35, Ashley Phillips sunk a three-pointer with 37 seconds remaining to put Frankfort on top for good.

“We’re notoriously slow starters. We knew that University played in the AAA state championship game a year ago, and they didn’t lose anybody. So, we knew it was going to be a battle. We focused more on our defense, and we tried to shut them down as much as possible. We knew baskets were going to be at a minimum, and they were. We just focused on defense.”

In earning the victory, Frankfort competed with University in every aspect of the game, with possibly one exception, rebounding, where the Falcons struggled a bit.

According to Miller, “Rebounding has been an issue for us in years past, and we focus on it, we coach it, we talk about it all the time. Just the other day, we started a drill where if they don’t rebound, they just take off running and we tell them when to stop. Now they’re rebounding.”

Against University, the Falcons were led by Marié Perdew and Makenna Douthitt, each scoring in double figures with Perdew netting 14 points and Douthitt 11. Ashley Phillips (6), Kaitlyn Crist (4) and Macie Miller (3) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.

On day two of the Frank Hines Tournament in Fairmont, Frankfort soundly defeated AAA Spring Mills 66-39. Frankfort jumped off to a fast start, leading Spring Mills 16-5 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Frankfort’s lead stood at 30-21.

The Lady Falcons out-scored Spring Mills 13-7 in the third quarter and 23-11 in the fourth in claiming the 66-39 victory.

“Spring Mills was different. They are a tough team to play too because they’re all over the place. They do try to create havoc defensively, and they foul a lot. I don’t know if that’s part of their game, to try to slow everybody down that way,” Miller explained.

According to Miller, “They’re just an awkward matchup. I think we were able to get to them in the second half with some of the things we were doing. We were then able to pull away from them.”

In the victory, Frankfort was again led in scoring by Marié Perdew with 24 points. Also scoring in double figures was Macie Miller (13) and Halley Smith (11). Makenna Douthitt (7), Ashley Phillips (6), Haley Malone (4), and Izzy Layton (1) finished out scoring for the Falcons.

Already battle-tested by big wins over AAA University and AAA Spring Mills, Frankfort returned to Short Gap on Tuesday for their first home game of the season against then undefeated Petersburg.

In what was definitely their strongest, most complete game of the young season, the Lady Falcons erupted for 93 points while holding the visiting Vikings to 35, a margin of victory of 58 points.

In exploding for 93 points, Frankfort distributed the wealth with incredibly balanced scoring as 11 different players entered the scoring book. The Falcons were led by Makenna Douthitt’s game-high 23 points, with Macie Miller (15), Marié Perdew (13), and Ashley Phillips (10) also scoring in double figures. In addition, Halley Smith and Larae Grove each tallied 9 points; Kaitlyn Crist (6), Izzy Layton (4), Haley Malone (2), and Arin Lease (2) rounded out the scoring.

The Lady Falcons never trailed Petersburg, jumping out to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 51-22 lead at halftime. Frankfort outscored Petersburg 42-13 in the second half in earning the 93-35 runaway victory.

“We can play any type of game, any pace, but I really wanted to get the girls out and running tonight. I wanted to see what we can do offensively. We just played two fairly good defensive teams over the weekend. I felt like we could really get out in the lanes tonight and my goodness, those girls, they just lit it up,” Miller stated.

According to Miller, “We have an unbelievable defensive team, in my opinion, and it showed again tonight. We got some stops when we needed to and got the offense rolling. We got out in transition a lot, which is something we’ve been trying to but haven’t been able to. So, it all came together tonight.”

Defensively, Frankfort (3-0) is yielding on average 36.3 points to their opponents. Offensively, the Lady Falcons are averaging 65.7 points per game. All totaled, their average margin of victory is 29.4 points.

While their performances thus far have demonstrated a very balanced, unselfish attack, Frankfort is led in scoring thus far with three players averaging double figures. Marié Perdew leads the way with 17 points per game, followed by Makenna Douthitt with an average of 13.6 points, and Macie Miller averaging 10.3

Frankfort (3-0), next hosts Hampshire tonight with the junior varsity action tipping off at 6:00, followed by the varsity at 7:30.

There were doubts entering this season as to how the Falcons would fair trying to fill the void left by the graduation of Abby Beeman. Those questions have been erased with three strong and dominating performances. The season is young, but Frankfort’s Lady Falcons have laid the groundwork for great things ahead.









