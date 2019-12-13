KEYSER - There is an old saying, “Out of chaos comes order,” and a Keyser Middle School student learned that recently when he was creating a project for class.

The class assignment was to create a lighthouse that featured various elements from the short story “Three Skeleton Key” by French author Georges-Gustave Toudouze. The Lighthouse Project has become a tradition at the school for over 20 years, and students look forward to being able to create their own lighthouse using whatever material they might have on hand at home.

Jayden Miner created his lighthouse out of wood, and set it atop some driftwood painted to simulate a rocky shoreline.

Since the project is to be a family effort, Jayden had family helping him and then it happened - somebody dropped his lighthouse.

Not to be discouraged, Jayden put the pieces back together and went on to win first place.

“It actually turned out better after it was broken,” teacher Bobbie McIntyre said, laughing.

Over 90 lighthouses were created, and the students involved in the projects vote on their favorites.

Jayden’s received the most votes, with Ethan Kile coming in second and Lexy Butts third. Ethan’s tall lighthouse was made of plywood and Lexy’s featured stone tile.

“I thnk this is a record,” McIntyre said of the number of lighthouses which lined the tops of the school library shelves and overflowed onto the tables.

