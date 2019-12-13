KEYSER - Investigation into the June death of Ashby Doman, 31, of Keyser is still underway and “definitely not on the back burner,” according to outgoing Keyser Police chief Tom Golden.

Golden, who has submitted his resignation with the intention to retire before the end of December, spoke briefly about the case to the News Tribune this week.

“I’d like to see some closure on the case,” he said, adding that he is optimistic it will be solved.”

Doman’s body was discovered June 13 lying near the intersection of West Piedmont nad North E streets in the West End of Keyser. The victim had been stabbed, and a month into the investigation Golden had confirmed to the News Tribune that he believed drugs had been involved in the incident.

Sgt. Paul Sabin, who was named as Golden’s successor Wednesday evening during a Keyser City Council meeting, will inherit the investigation.

West Virginia State Police, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, and Potomac State College Campus Police have also been assisting with the investigation.