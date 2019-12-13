CARPENDALE – Christmas came to Carpendale recently with the annual tree lighting at the town hall.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Each year students in the Holy Cross Church After School Program usher in the Christmas season as they join in the annual tree lighting.

The Holy Cross After School program meets weekly, serving some 50+ children and teens with a snack, homework help and friendship.

Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert welcomed students and their families to the annual event, saying, “It is really pleasing to see the work being done here at the church. That pleases God.

“We’re gathered here today to think about the real reason for Christmas - Jesus’ birth,” he added. “If we follow in his footsteps, we will be able to spend eternity in heaven.”

Lambert noted that the real reason for the season is about honoring and worshipping as he introduced Brent Wiles, pastor at Holy Cross.

Asking the students what John 3:16 says, Wiles told the students that as the town lights the tree each year it’s more than just a decoration.

He explained that the tree represents life and that when God sent Jesus down, “he gave us the greatest gift.”

“Christ is the light for us,” Wiles said, urging students and their families to think of this each time they see Christmas lights.

This year the tree was lit by Butch Armentrout, who has served the town as a councilman and mayor since the creation of the town.

The student’s closed out the ceremony singing “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Following the tree lighting, the children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus and received a treat from the town.





