CARPENDALE - Ridgeley Police chief Jake Ryan said Friday he feels Carpendale's sudden cancellation of its contract for police coverage from his department was done in retaliation for his questioning the legality of some of Carpendale's ordinances.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The Ridgeley Police Department has been providing police coverage for Carpendale for several years, but the Town of Carpendale sent a letter to Ridgeley dated Nov. 25 stating they were terminating the contract as of Jan. 31.

Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert told the News Tribune, “The reasoning was Jake had not been to the State Police Academy, was not certified and he was using vulgar language.” He then went on to say that Ryan had reportedly pulled his gun on a motorist during a traffic stop.

Ryan said he feels everything was going fine until he refused to enforce some of Carpendale’s codes which he says were passed illegally.

“I was being applauded by the mayor for what I was doing up until they tried to get us to take over their code enforcement,” he told the News Tribune.

“A lot of their ordinances aren’t even ordinances; they are resolutions passed in executive session … in violation of the West Virginia Open Meetings Act.

“I started pointing out some of the changes that needed to be made, and I was met with a ton of resistance,” he said.

Ryan, who lives in Carpendale, said he attended the November town meeting as a citizen and when he walked in, “they were having a closed door session … I basically called them on the action and that began a snowball effect of problems between the Town of Carpendale and the Town of Ridgeley,” he said.

Ryan did, however, admit there was some truth to the allegations of vulgar language and pulling a gun on a motorist.

“I’m not going to lie to you; we have received one complaint about my language. I grew up in a military family and I’ll own up to that,” he said.

As for the gun incident, Ryan said he had pulled someone over for a traffic violation and discovered the driver was “a known accomplice of a felon we were looking for.”

Ryan says he pulled his gun, thinking the fugitive might also be in the car.

“The person I was looking for was not in the car and my gun went back in the holster,” he said.

When Ryan was hired by Ridgeley, it was prior to the state regulation that all chiefs of police had to be certified. When the state passed that regulation, he was grandfathered in.

“The agreement was, as soon as it was fiscally possible, they (Ridgeley) would sent me to the academy,” he said. “It just hasn’t happened yet.”





